Services for Geraldine “Jerry” Smith Trammel, 90, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday in Powers Chapel Cemetery in Rogers with Joseph Trammel officiating.
Mrs. Trammel died Saturday, April 8.
She was born Dec. 1, 1932, in Houston to Denver L. and Ida Marie Gardner Bell. She married Thomas A. Smith on March 10, 1950. They moved from Houston to Rosebud in 1975, and then moved to Temple in March of 1998. She married Reginald D. Trammel on Jan. 27, 2002. She was a retired secretary–bookkeeper. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and by a son, Mark Eugene Smith.
Survivors include her second husband; a son, Brian T. Smith of Pearland; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to local food pantries.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.