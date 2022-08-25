Services for Stacie Lea Currie Blackman, 50, of Lott will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Lott with Donny Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Waco Memorial Park.
Mrs. Blackman died Thursday, Aug. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1971, in Clifton to Robert Lee and Mildred Ann Teat Currie. She graduated from Riesel High School in 1990. She worked as the head teller for Cadence Bank. She married Chris Blackman on Feb. 21, 2004, in Bellmead. She lived in Lott for the last 19 years. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include her husband; and a daughter, Alyssa Blackman.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.