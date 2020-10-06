Services for Evangelina Reyes Gracia, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Gracia died Thursday, Oct. 1, at a local nursing facility.
She was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Mexico to Alejandro and Maria de ReFugio Ortiz.
Survivors include four sons, Guillermo R. Gracia, Ernesto R. Gracia, Ricardo Gracia and Luis Antonio Gracia; three daughters, Ninfa G. Rodriguez, Maria Elena Martinez and Evangelina Blanco; 26 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.