BELTON — Services for Jerry Newell, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Newell died Monday, April 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Mark 7, 1943, in Houlka, Miss., to Rubel and Mary Lois Norman Newell. He married Maria Dolores Perreras in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include a son, Mark Newell; three daughters; Shirley N. Warren, Merly Newell and Linda Maria Osowski; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.