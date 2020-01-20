Services for Joseph Russell Kirby, 49, will be at a later date.
Mr. Kirby died Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 28, 1970, in Colorado Springs, Colo. He married Denissa Kirby on Oct. 17, 1999, in Colorado Springs.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Raymond Otto, Joshua Kirby, Kenneth Kirby and Austin Kirby; three daughters, Meghan Wheeler, Jessica Magee and Melanee Frank; his father; a sister, Angle Drake of Alabama; a brother, John Kirby of Texas; and eight grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.