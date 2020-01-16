ROSEBUD — Services for Donna Jean Burns, 67, of Chilton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Billy Joe Lambert officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Burns died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Marlin to Charles Lloyd Sr. and Geraldine Woodland Parsons. She grew up in Marlin. She married Carl L. Burns on Aug. 23, 1972. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Geri Lynn Simonek and Tammy Mae Burns.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Cory Lee Burns of The Colony; two daughters, Laura Hrabal of Lott and Lisa Burns of Chilton; three brothers, Jimmy Parsons of Tyler, Louis Parsons of Hewitt and Joe Edward Parsons Sr. of McGregor; two sisters, Virginia Parsons Word of Hillsboro and Jackie Wegwerth of Richmond; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.