No services are planned for Vivian “Vicky” Ann Killgore, 69, of Austin.
Mrs. Killgore died Thursday, April 21.
She was born June 13, 1952, in Tokyo, Japan. She attended Rosebud schools. She attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. She worked for Tracor Publications in Austin, the Texas Education Agency, and UT Law School.
Survivors include a brother, John R. Killgore III; and three sisters, Karan Killgore, Jennifer Killgore and Andrea Fergerson.
Memorials may be made to Austin Pets Alive or Out Youth Texas.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.