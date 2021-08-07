Services for Pearl Mae Pennington, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories
Mrs. Pennignton died Tuesday, Aug. 3, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born July 26, 1938, in Rosebud to Richard Mayes and Alberta Maxwell. She married Alfonso Pennington. She worked as a housekeeper in private homes.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three brothers, James McDaniel of Quanah, and Henry Maxwell and C.E. Maze, both of Temple; five sisters, Pearline Bell of Manor, Margaret Lewis of Hutto, and Clara Maxwell, Bertha Milo and Marie Maxwell, all of Temple.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.