BELTON — Services for Chester Leon Kirby, 60, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Kirby died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 14, 1960, in Belton to Tommie Eugene and Darlene Clinard Kirby. He was a truck driver for Werner Enterprise. He was a member of the Anchor of Hope Fellowship in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Eve Kirby; a son, Chester Kirby Jr.; a daughter, Sara Van Der Pulten; two stepsons, Chris and Jimmy; four stepdaughters, Andrea, Katie, Deanna and Mary; two brothers, Donald Kirby and William Kirby; three sisters, Nancy Sigers, Velva J. Johnson and Barbara Jean Howerton; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.