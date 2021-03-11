Esperanza O. Molier
Esperanza Osilia Molier de Spindola, 83, passed away Friday morning, March 05, 2021 in Temple. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple, Texas.
Esperanza was born in Santiago de Las Vegas, Cuba on December 18, 1937 to Enedina Matos Taboada and Cornelio Molier Sanchez. She received her early education in her town, and never stopped learning, studying, training and becoming a wise and caring woman. Her mother died when Esperanza and her older sister were in their infancy and Esperanza was raised by her loving maternal grandmother. Esperanza married Jesus Teodoro Arturo Lazaro Spindola Sanchez on the romantic February 14, 1951. To this union two sons were born, Lazaro Arturo in Cuba and Jesus in Venezuela, after the family had to escape from the communist regime. Esperanza became blind at an early age. She fiercely fought the disease with the help of many specialists and lost. She continued fighting, she trained tirelessly to rehabilitate in Caracas, Venezuela, and later, at the Light House for the blind in Miami, Florida, where she was encouraged and prepared to be a trainer. Esperanza felt deep sorrow for the lack of professional help for blind people in her loved community and dedicated her life to helping others. She began to teach blind persons of any age, from her home, and in a few years, she became the founder of the first Rehabilitation Center for the Blind, (CRHC) in Central Venezuela, at no cost, where the students, mostly with scarce resources also were provided with meals. Many students, few lawyers, teachers, home makers, GPA graduates, City council, were deeply thankful to count with the CRHC. Founded a satellite Rehabilitation school in a rural region, Tinaquillo Venezuela. Time came that she handed the administration of the schools to the government to continue this selfish labor. Esperanza and her husband were loving parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, always hosting or sharing every important event in their kids and grandkids life. Esperanza’s sons had moved to United States where she and her husband visited frequently until they moved to be with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents Enedina and Cornelio, her husband Arturo Spindola, her sister Orquidea Molier, brother-in-law, Rafael (Fifo) Spindola.
She is survived by her children Dr. Lazaro Arturo Spindola and his wife Dr. Dana Spindola (Zavadzkas), and Deacon Jesus Spindola and wife Yudaima Spindola (Rodriguez). Her grandchildren Dana Veronica Reyes (Spindola), Mario Spindola, Laura Spindola, Oscar Alejandro Rojas, Joana Lorena Luna (Spindola), Arturo Jose Spindola, Fiorella Spindola and Jesus Arturo Spindola, as well as her 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will treasure memories of her and the great accomplishments of her life.
