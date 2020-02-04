BELTON — Services for Rodney Dean Schoolcraft, 65, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Schoolcraft died Sunday, Feb. 2.
He was born June 16, 1954, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Virgil Jay and Carolyn Mae Burchfield Schoolcraft. He married Julie Watkins on Nov. 1, 1971, in Kaufman. He was self-employed with Rodney’s Roofing in Bell County.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Schoolcraft.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Rodney Schoolcraft II of Belton and Randy Schoolcraft of Temple; two sisters, Marla Jones of Burnet and Barbara Owens of Temple; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.