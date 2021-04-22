Ret. (SFC) William McKinley Boson
1928 - 2021
Retired (SFC) William McKinley Boson, 93, of Temple, TX, left his earthly command on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, from 2-6 pm at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Eighth Street Baptist Church, Temple. Burial with military honors will be held at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple.
He was born January 26, 1928, to Gaines and Susie Boson in Hempstead, TX. Mr. Boson served in the United States Army from 1948 – 1968. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army earning several medals and awards. He later worked as Supervisor in Dietetics at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Temple for 20 years. He was a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.
Survivors are his best friend, life partner, and “his sugar”, Ella Lois Pennye of Temple; sons, Albert Pinchback (June) of Temple and Rev. Darwin Pennye (Maria) of Kansas City, Mo; daughters, Charlotte James of Temple, and Esther Harris (Michael) of Lithonia, Ga; grandson, Scott Jones (Michelle) of Houston; granddaughter, Roshanda James (Daniel) of Temple; great-grandchildren, Lennox and Emerson Jones; two nieces, two nephews, one great-niece, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Tributes may be posted at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.
