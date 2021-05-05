Services for Ozell Booker Sauls, 72, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Judah Worship Center in Temple with Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes and the Rev. Larry Watkins officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Sauls died Monday, April 26, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 8, 1949, to Alma and Melvin Booker Sr., in Temple. She was a 1967 graduate of Dunbar High School in Temple. She was a member of MC New Covenant Cowboy Church where she was a member of the choir, served in the nursery and in hospitality. She was a member of the Spiritual Lights gospel group. She worked for Smith Supply in Temple and also worked in child care.
Survivors include three sons, Robert Lee Sauls Jr. and Rodney Keith Sauls, both of Temple, and Ryan Douglas Sauls of Killeen; two sisters, Jewel Jackson and Brenda Johnson, both of Temple; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.