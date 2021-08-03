Services for Frank Otaviano Ramos, 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Chamberlain officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Ramos died Monday, July 26, at his residence.
He was born May 21, 1957, to Manuela Hernandez and Matias Ramos Sr. in Temple. He worked for Cen-Tex Fencing Co., and later for Scott & White Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include three sons, Frank Ramos Jr., Carlos Ramos and Nathan Garza; two brothers, Joe Ramos and Matias Ramos Jr.; three sisters, Marcy Fuentez, Martina Ramos and Socorro Ramos; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, followed by a rosary.