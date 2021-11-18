Grover “Buddy” Henry Albert Jr., age 84, of Temple passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Monday, November 15, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He was born in Burlington, Texas, on the 5th day of February, 1937, to parents Grover Sr. and Velma (Dodson) Albert.
Buddy spent his childhood in Burlington before making his way to Temple where he would live the rest of his days. He married the love of his life, LaVerne Lorenz, in 1957 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Terry’s Chapel. The couple set out together, walking hand-in-hand to build a life and a home, which would eventually include three children. Buddy made his career with Wilsonart in Temple for over 36 years before retiring in 1994. After retirement, LaVerne decided she wanted to travel. Buddy and LaVerne travelled to many destinations throughout the United States and the world, even taking all the kids on a Mediterranean Cruise to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Family and God meant everything to Buddy. He was a faithful parishioner of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple and he loved to get together and spend time with his family. In his younger days he like to hunt, fish and be outdoors, but after retirement he dedicated his outdoor time to his yard, carefully grooming it to perfection. Buddy participated with Meals-on-Wheels and Habitat for Humanity as well as Big Print Ministries at his church. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Buddy is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years LaVerne, his parents Grover and Velma, sister Melba Bailey, son-in-law Steven Gregory as well as one great-granddaughter Primrose Hobgood.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Debra Gregory of Temple, daughter Tammy Prince and husband Barry of Barclay, son Alan Albert and wife Tina of Indianapolis, sister Betty Whitchurch, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple at 10 o’clock a.m. with Pastor Dana officiating. The burial will follow at the Barclay (Pieper) Cemetery in Barclay, Texas. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Friday evening between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.