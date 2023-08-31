BELTON — No services are planned for Douglas Alan Wood, 67, of Moody and formerly of Belton.
Mr. Wood died Tuesday, Aug. 29, at a Temple hospice facility.
He was born July 4, 1956, in Temple to Billy H. Sr. and Louise Moore Wood. He graduated from Belton High School in 1974. He attended Temple Junior College and Texas A&M in College Station and Galveston. He worked as a scenic painter on numerous movie sets. He married Laurie Barton.
Survivors include his mother of Belton; two brothers, Billy H. Wood Jr. of Austin and Rick Wood of Houston; and a sister, Paula Wood Blasko of Belton.
Memorials may be made to Our Hospice House of Temple and the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.