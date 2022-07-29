ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Vernon Lee Gage, 84, of Milano.
Mr. Gage died Tuesday, July 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 25, 1938, in Lockhart to Tommy Wendell and Artie Mitcha Beard Gage. He married Barbara Rowe on Nov. 8, 1960. He lived in Milano since 1976. He worked in commercial construction.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson.
Survivors include his wife of Milano; four children, Roddy Gage of Milano, Leslie Roach of Pflugerville, and Lisa Gage and Kevin Gage, both of Caldwell; three brothers, Eddie Gage of Waller, Roger Gage of League City, and Robin Gage of Santa Fe; a sister, Linda Rankin of Austin; 16 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.