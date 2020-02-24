A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry Lee Richmond, 77, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Richmond died Saturday, Feb. 22, at his residence.
He was born May, 30 1942, in Quinnimont, W.Va., to Hubert Basil and Mary Katherine Richmond. He served in the U.S. Army. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Radiator Shop in Belton. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. He also was a member of The Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Richmond.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Betsy Richmond of Temple; a son, Gerald Richmond of Temple; five brothers, Ivan Richmond of Ohio, and Mannie Richmond, Rex Richmond, Doug Richmond and Omer Richmond, all of West Virginia; four sisters, Georgia Southern of Montana, Rebecca Richmond of Tennessee, and Linda Richardson and Janice Meadows, both of West Virginia; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mary Catholic Church building fund.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.