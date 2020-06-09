Larry Clowers
Larry Clowers, 61 of Rogers, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on June 2, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Cemetery in Killeen, Texas with Billy Ray Crow officiating. Dress will be business casual. Pallbearers will be Leland Jungmann, Randy Sapp, Johnny Sprott, Logan Clowers, Billy Retzlaff, and Richard Tucker. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Bruggeman and Ray Hill.
He entered this world on May 19, 1959 in Temple, Texas, born to Clayton and Lovdia Clowers. Larry married Kim Pagel on June 25, 1983 in Killeen, Texas. Their first daughter, Stephanie, was born in July 1986, and second daughter, Courtney, was born in June 1991. He attended Southwest Texas State University and graduated from University of Mary-Hardin Baylor with his teaching degree. He was a math teacher for over 25 years, and he retired from Temple ISD in 2016. He was an avid golfer and member of Wildflower Country Club in Temple. He also officiated high school and college football for over 30 years and was still an active member of the Temple chapter of Texas Association of Sports Officials.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Kimberly Pagel Clowers and his father, Clayton Clowers.
He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Resendez, and Courtney Doose; granddaughter Kennedy Resendez and grandson Christopher Alfred Doose V (Finn); mother Lovdia Clowers; sisters Cathy Hill, and Kimberly Kennedy; brothers Garry and James Clowers.
A visitation was held on Monday June 8, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America at curesarcoma.org.
