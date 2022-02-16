Services for Ann Klechka, 93, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Kletcha died Saturday, Feb. 12, at a Temple Care Center.
She was born Nov. 27, 1928, to James and Annie Rennie McArthur. She married Ernest W. Klechka on Aug. 2, 1947. She was a homemaker and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Ernest Klechka Jr. of Temple; a daughter, Barbara Piazza of Ohio; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.