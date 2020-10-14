No services are planned for Craig Allen Hajducek, 59, of Temple.
Mr. Hajducek died Saturday, Oct. 10, in Temple.
He was born March 7, 1961, in El Campo to Anton William Hajducek and Freda Yvonne Burger. He worked as an insulator and sheet metal fabricator.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Hajducek of Taft and David Hajducek of Temple; a daughter, Dana Henry of Temple; a sister, Stephanie Reynolds of Weesatche; two brothers, Darryl Hajducek of Pledger and Gordon McCarty of Bay City; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coast Conservation Association of Texas, 6919 Portwest Drive, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.