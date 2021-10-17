Services for Frieda Popelka, 92, of Temple will be noon Wednesday in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Popelka died Friday, Oct. 15, at her residence.
She was born July 27, 1929, in McGregor to Fred and Bertha Lippe Lange. He retired after working for many years at ER Carpenter in Temple. She was a member of SPJST, and was a member of Temple Brethren Church where she also served with the Christian Sisters and Helping Hands.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Popelka; and a son, Frank Popelka.
Survivors include a brother, Jerry Lange of Highlands; a sister, Irene Watson of Sellersburg, Ind.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.