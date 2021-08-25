ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Leonard Clarence “L.C.” Williams, 72, of Del Valle.
Mr. Williams died Saturday, Aug. 21, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 6, 1949, in Rockdale to Lon and Ardie Mae Parker Williams. He attended the University of North Texas. He married Margaret Ann Williams on Aug. 28, 1972, in Austin. He lived in Austin, Del Valle and also lived on his ranch in Burleson County after retiring. He worked as an engineer for Texas Parks and Wildlife for 28 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of Pecan Street Church of Christ in Rockdale and The Souls of Motion Motorcycle Club in Austin.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Byon Williams; a brother, Lon Williams Jr.; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or you may plant a tree in his memory.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.