Services for Robert Clifford Hargrove, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Hargrove died Friday, July 14, at a local care facility.
He was born March 11, 1944, in Temple to Violet Mea Ward and Joseph Hull Hargrove Jr. and Hargrove. He grew up in Heidenheimer, and graduated from Academy High School. He served in the Marine Corps Reserve. He married Glenda Krupicka in 1968. He was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church for more than 50 years. He worked at American Desk and Artco Bell for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Cory Hargrove of Little River-Academy and Chris Hargrove of Clifton; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.