Services for Pamela Diane Lockett, 37, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Demetrius Beachum officiating.
Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Heidenheimer.
Mrs. Lockett died Sunday, May 8, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 18, 1984, in Temple to Bobby and Vicki Lynn Thomas Lockett. She attended Temple High School.
Survivors include two sons, Koron Lockett of Temple and Nazir Barrow of Killeen; three daughters, Asia Johnson, Korea Johnson and Chyna Lockett, all of Temple; her father of Rosebud; her mother of Temple; three brothers, Bobby Lockett Jr. of Cameron, Christian “CJ” Alexander of Dallas and Ray Sharrod Lockett of Killeen; three sisters, Daz Reanna Lockett and Breanna Lockett, both of Killeen, and Taquia Lockett of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.