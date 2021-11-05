BELTON — Services for James Fred Spell, 74, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Spell died Monday, Nov. 1, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 27, 1947, to James and Julie Spell in Marburg, Germany. He married Betty Bernier on March 26, 1974, in Germany. He joined the U.S. Army on Oct. 1, 1966, and served for 20 years. He also worked in civil service for 20 years.
Survivors include his wife of Salado; two sons, Johnathan Spell of Jarrell and James F. Spell Jr. of Georgetown; and four grandchildren.
A viewing will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.