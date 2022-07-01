ROCKDALE — Services for Albert Regan Worley, 57, of Lincoln will be 10 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Ross Worley officiating.
Burial will be in Taylor City Cemetery.
Mr. Worley died Tuesday, June 28, at his residence.
He was born June 4, 1965, in Tyler to Arvil Ross and Mary Lou Kelm Worley. He married Monica Delaney in 2018. He was a plant manager for L.F. Manufacturing in Giddings.
Survivors include his wife of Lincoln; three sons, Matthew Vallejo and Sean DeFelice, both of San Antonio, and Wade Worley of Conroe; four daughters, Amber Parker and April Gilligan, both of Lexington, Sarah Worley of Flint and Lydia Vallejo of San Antonio; his mother of Thrall; three brothers, Curtis Worley of Lexington, Hermann Ross Worley of Chandler and John Worley of Washington; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York City, N.Y. 10087, or to lls.org.