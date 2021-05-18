CAMERON — Services for Larry Gayle Jungmann, 72, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Johnny Kueker officiating.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mr. Jungmann died Saturday, May 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Cameron to Robert and Martha Jungmann. He married Doris Meek. He was a martial arts instructor and teacher.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2006.
Survivors include two sons, John Jungmann of Cedar Park and Jeremy Jungmann of Dallas; and three brothers, Carroll Wayne Jungmann of Allen, Benard Jungmann of Spicewood and Arvell Jungmann of Buckholts.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.