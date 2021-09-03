ROSEBUD — Services for Carroll Allen “Slick” Ward, 79, of Chilton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Marlin.
Mr. Ward died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Brownfield to Elbert and Betty Dancack Ward. He graduated from Chilton High School in 1957, and from the Texas A&M Lineman School. He married Lucinda Schwartzkopf on Feb. 14, 1983. He served in U.S. Air Force. He worked for Brazos Electric and Maslonka Associates for 40 years. After retirement, he worked as a farmer and rancher.
Survivors include his wife of Chilton; six daughters, Mary Lynn Gonzales, Toni Garcia and Mandi Jo King, all of Waco, Terri Leann Jackson of Hewitt, Crystal Pomykal of Rosebud and Bethany Belle Ward of Chilton; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.