Annie Ruth Glass
Annie Ruth Glass, 90, of Cameron died Monday, May 10, 2021 in a Cameron nursing and rehab facility. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery pavilion with Bill Harris officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-2:00 pm at the pavilion prior to service.
Mrs. Glass, owner and operator of Glass the Florist, was born August 27, 1930 in Waco to Bob and Ruth (Freeman) Summers and grew up in Rosebud. She married Donald Glass and he preceded her in death in 2004. Mrs. Glass is survived by: sons, John and Melissa Glass of Cameron, and Jack and JoAnn Glass of Cameron; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary