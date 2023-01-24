Services for Alvin Donnelly, 90, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Aaron B. Donnelly officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Donnelly died Tuesday, Jan. 17, at a Killeen hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1932, to Will and Ollie Mae Smith Donnelly in Somerville. He attended school in Temple. He married Doris Thomas. He joined the Army on Feb. 27, 1948. He fought in the Korean War, retired after 22 years of service as a sergeant first class. He worked for Lorton Penitentiary in Lorton, Va., for 13 years, and retired in May 1983.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Alvin Donnelly Jr.; and a granddaughter.
Survivors include three sons, Randall Donnelly of Opelika, Ala., Dwayne Donnelly of Phenix City, Ala., and Aaron Donnelly of Laurel, Md.; a daughter, LaJuanda Donnelly of Columbus, Ga.; a stepdaughter, Tracy Timpa of Dallas; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.