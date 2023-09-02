Services for Tommy Earl Cartwright, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Cartwright died Thursday, Aug. 31, at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1940, in Milam County to I.L and Fay Popham Cartwright. He graduated from Temple High School in 1959. He was a sheet metal mechanic for 36 years, retiring from Lockheed Martin in 2001. He served in the National Guard, 36th Division, and was a member of American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Larita; and a stepson, Stanley Thomas Kirby Jr.
Survivors include five children, Danny Cartwright of Copperas Cove, Dina DaSilva of San Antonio, Melissa Everett of Belton, Jerry Macek of Abilene and Dan Baily Sr. of Fort Worth; a sister, Linda Richard of Temple; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.