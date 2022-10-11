Terry Early, 68, of Temple died Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a Temple hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Terry Early, 68, of Temple died Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a Temple hospital.
No services are planned.
Mr. Early was born Aug. 27, 1954, to James Curtis and Ruby Ray Orr Early.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.