Services for Dorothy Marie Coufal, 90, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Coufal died Monday, Feb. 17, at a local care center.
She was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Seaton to Frank and Annie Mikulastik. She attended schools in Seaton. She married William H. Coufal on Aug. 1, 1946. She worked at Kings Daughters Hospital. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sisters, Teresa Palousek of Temple and Agnes Kohut of Pottsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Music Fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.