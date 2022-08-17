Patsy Lee Rich Fuchs
Patsy Lee Rich Fuchs died peacefully at home on Aug. 12, 2022.
Funeral: 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gambrell Street Baptist Church, 1616 W Gambrell St., Fort Worth, Texas 76115.
Born Jan. 31, 1934, in Afton, Texas, she was the daughter of Allen Edger Rich and Flora Syrilda Bradford Rich. In 1951, she graduated from Patton Springs School in Afton, Texas. After graduation, Patsy took a job in banking in Spur, Texas, where she eventually met her lifelong husband Westal W. Fuchs. They would be married on June 29, 1952 until his death on Nov. 29, 2016.
Westal was employed by the U. S. Soil Conservation Service and his career took them from Spur to Post, Texas in 1952, where their daughter Deborah Sue was born May 21, 1953. Moving again in 1953, they went to Amherst, Texas where their second child Paul Wayne was born on Sept. 27, 1954 in Muleshoe, Texas. The couple would move several more times to Littlefield and Lubbock before landing in Vernon, Texas where they had their third child Mark Allen on June 24, 1962. The Fuchs family continued to move with Westal’s job, spending time in Temple, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Stillwater, Okla., and Fairfax, Va., before finally retiring in Fort Worth, Texas.
A devout Christian, Patsy was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Spur, Texas in 1952. No matter where the Fuchs’ resided, you could count on them being a part of the Baptist church. Since 2001, she was a devoted member of the Gambrell Street Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Patsy enjoyed many hobbies including quilting, cooking and genealogy. In 2003 she published a book on the Bradford family titled “Our Kin”. Then In 2019 she published a book titled “Our Rich Heritage” that chronicles the Rich family back to her ancestors in the 1600’s in England.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Westal Fuchs; parents, Allen and Flora; brothers, Robert (RC) and Lester (Monroe); sisters, Dorothy (Dot) and Valeria (Cricket); and son, Mark.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jones and husband, Gary of Temple, Texas; son, Paul Fuchs and wife, Allysan of Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Amber Holifield and husband, Dan of McKinney, Clay Jones and wife, Rachael of San Antonio and Christine Haug and husband, Fredrick of Southlake, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Gunner and Ford Jones, Julianna Holifield, Leighton and Makenna Haug; sister, Allene Rich Conlen of Carlsbad, NM; and many nieces and nephews.
Paid Obituary