SALADO — Private services for Nancy Thompson, 60, of Holland will be in the historic Luling City Cemetery with Joe Keyes officiating.
Mrs. Thompson died Thursday, April 23, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Austin to Thomas Hampton Elkins and Ruth Merle Bowles. She attended schools in Austin where she became an office manager. She married Billy J. Thompson on Dec. 20, 1959, in Luling. She was a member of Salado Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, James Scott of Cave Springs, Ark., John Kevin of Hutchinson Island, Fla., and Joel Todd of Bentonville, Ark.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.