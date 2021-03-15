CAMERON — Services for Jack Denson Eddins, 76, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Bryn City Cemetery in Bryan.
Mr. Eddins died Friday, March 12, at his residence.
He was born March 22, 1944, in Center to Paul Denson and Frances Phillips Eddins. He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Diane Brock on May 15, 1976. He was a journeyman meat cutter. He was a member of Marlow Baptist Church in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Pennington.
Survivors include his wife; a son, David Pennington of Cameron; a daughter, Courtney Renaud of Cameron; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Marlow Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.