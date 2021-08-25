Services for Benita Doris McCanne, 74, of Temple and formerly of Mesquite will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Assembly of God Church in Troy with the Rev. Abshier officiating.
Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. McCanne died Sunday, Aug. 15, at a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 8, 1947, in Dallas to Clarence Edward Jewett and Frances Evelyn Fitzgerald. She graduated from Duncanville High School. She married Jimmy McCanne. She worked as an administrative assistant for a hospital and for various non-profit organizations. She served as a volunteer for VFW Post No. 8537 in Mesquite.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Kayla Doug.
Survivors include a son, Frank West of Mesquite; a daughter, Tyran Jones of Texas; and two sisters, Becky Jewett of Irving and Alice Wood of Caddo, Okla.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.