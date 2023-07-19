Services for Joyce Lavern Placker, 84, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Friday at Temple Christian Center with the Rev. Kerry Sharp officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Placker died Saturday, July 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born October 5, 1938 in Liberty, Texas to Homer Buton and Edna Brown Hayes. She married Frank Carroll in 1958, and he preceded her in death in 1970. She married Ernest Leroy Placker Sr. in 1986, and he preceded her in death in 2015. She had worked for K-Mart, Goose Creek ISD and Temple Christian Center. She lived in Liberty, Baytown and Tulsa, Okla., before moving to Temple in 1984. She had been a member of Faith Temple in Baytown, and Temple Christian Center in Temple where she was a ladies auxillary leader. She was a missionary to India.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Ernest Placker Jr. and David Carroll; and four grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Paul Carroll of Hardin and Michael Placker of Mountain Home, Ark.; four daughters, Cynthia Conley and LaVonda Cardoza, both of Temple; Nikki Ladden of Austin and Kathleen Roberts of Des Moines, Iowa; two sisters, Margaret Guillory and Christine Sharp; 44 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.