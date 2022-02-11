Services for Helen Virginia Yager Weber, 84, of Troy will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Weber died Sunday, Feb. 6, at a local nursing facility.
She was born July 13, 1937, to Lewis Clinton Yager and Helen Lucille McGowan in Lyman, Okla. She graduated from Pampa High School in 1955. She married Marvin Weber on July 21, 1956. She was the secretary at First Baptist Church in Troy for about 10 years, and then she worked for Hewett Funeral Home and Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, retiring from Harper-Talasek in 2002. Helen volunteered with the ARC of Bell County, Campers on Mission, Churches Touching Lives for Christ and Hope for the Hungry. She played piano and organ for the churches she was a member of.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband and a great-grandchild.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Weber of Temple, Karen Carter of Florida and Sandra Pollard of Troy; a son, James Weber of Temple; a brother, Ken Yager of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott & White Hospice in Waco, Westview Manor Nursing Home in McGregor, the Alzheimer’s foundation, the breast cancer foundation or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.