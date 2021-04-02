BELTON — Services for Larry Wade McKey, 70, of Nolanville will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McKey died Tuesday, March 30, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 22, 1951, in Corsicana to Ruth and Allen McKey.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy McKey.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelly LaFranco of San Antonio and Chantel McKey Greer of Gatesville; a brother, Jerry McKey of Irving; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.