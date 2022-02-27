Services for Michael Leslie Vail, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Michael Chapman Vail officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Vail died Thursday, Feb. 24, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1946, in Monticello, Ill., to Walter and Naomi Wheeler Vail. He graduated from Quincy College. He married Maria Contreras in 2002. He was a minister and worked in construction. He was a member of Crossroads Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Michael Chapman Vail of Buda and Christopher Chapman Vail of Marble Falls; two daughters, Sharon Dean of New Mexico and Lisa Marie Vail of Illinois; two brothers, Roger Vail of New Mexico and Gary Vail of Ecuador; a sister, Anita Hatcher of Louisiana; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.