Shirley Eulalie (Williams) Reeder
Shirley Eulalie (Williams) Reeder, 89 years, formerly of Temple, Texas went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on February 25, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born on March 22, 1931 in Dallas, Texas to parents, James W. Williams, and Pauline Anderson Williams. Shirley had one older sister, Virginia, who preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her husband, William E. Reeder and daughters, Kathy Cook and husband, Ted P. Cook of New Braunfels, Texas; Cindy Buchanan and husband, JB Buchanan of Allen, Texas; two granddaughters, Amy Cook Robbins and husband Jeff Robbins of Yoakum, Texas and Laura Cook Best and husband, Brandon Best of New Braunfels, Texas; four great grandchildren; Tre and Will Robbins, Katie and Noah Best, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and her dog, Prince Beaux.
Shirley was a graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas, attended Texas Christian University where she met her husband, Bill. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September 2020. She also attended Temple Junior College. She was an active member of First Christian Church in Temple for 50 plus years, where she was selected as Elder Emeritus for her many years of discipleship service. Her many years of community and Christian service included serving on the Board of Christian Women’s Fellowship and being the Tuesday Prayer Leader; president of the board for Christian Farms Tree House; and a member of the City Federation of Women’s Clubs as scholarship vice chair for many years. Shirley was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and the Betty Martin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.). She was a member of the Wednesday Club and served on the Temple Civic Theater Board. Shirley was the first Activity Director of Southland Villa Nursing Home in Temple and was a travel consultant for Mega Travel in Temple for many years.
Shirley’s motto and bumper sticker read; “I Believe in Miracles…I am One”. As a child she survived Diphtheria and Tuberculosis. In 1974, she had breast cancer and surgery. In 1975, the cancer reappeared in both lungs, and she received chemo at Scott and White for 5 more years. Shirley was pronounced cancer free on her 49th birthday. Since then, she has survived a heart valve replacement, a battle with glaucoma and most recently, Covid-19. Her strong faith and prayer kept the miracles coming until the Lord said, “Time to come Home”.
The family wishes to thank all of you who have prayed for Shirley over the years. She wanted us to be sure to thank all the doctors and nurses, the staff at Garden Estates in Temple, the staff and the loving and caring nurses at Oak Tree Assisted Living in New Braunfels and the team of dedicated nurses and staff of Hope Hospice in New Braunfels who made the transition from this life to eternity smooth.
Per Shirley’s wishes, there will only be an outdoor service at Bellwood Memorial Park on Airport Road in Temple, Texas at 1PM on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Due to the Pandemic and CDC guidelines, the family asks that masks be worn, and social distancing be practiced.
Memorials may be sent to Hope Hospice in New Braunfels, First Christian Church, Temple; Christian Farms Tree House, Temple; the American Cancer Society; Temple Civic Theater, The MS Society, or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
Paid Obituary