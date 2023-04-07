CAMERON — Services for Gerard Otto “Jerry” Mayer, 72, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later time in the Clarkson Cemetery in Burlington.
Mr. Mayer died Wednesday, April 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 12, 1950, in Rosebud to Otto Leo and Norine Teresa Kleypas Mayer. He was the owner/operator of Cameron Auto Clinic for many years. He married Linda Gayle Satterfield on Aug. 1, 2001.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Bryan Mayer of Great Falls, Mont.; two daughters, Kelli Gilmore of Salado and Lisa Evans of College Station; three stepsons, Troy Satterfield and Justin Satterfield, both of Cameron, and Chad Satterfield of Cypress; and 17 grandchildren.