Olin Findley Brewster Jr.
Olin Findley Brewster Jr., 78, passed away October 30, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Findley was born on April 22, 1944 in St Louis, Missouri to Olin F. and Josephine Brewster. After his father returned from WWII in 1945, he and his family relocated to Temple, Texas where he grew up helping on the family farm.
He attended Troy and Temple schools, graduating from Temple High School in 1962. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1966 with a BS degree in Animal Science and was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant. He served two years active duty at Fort Lee, Virginia and at New Cumberland Army Depot, Pennsylvania. Returning to Texas in 1968, he worked in the fast food and motel management business while building a company consisting of real estate, construction, and fast food restaurants. In July 1987, he moved to San Antonio, Texas and entered civil service as a Militech for the U.S. Army Reserves until his retirement in 2006. Continuing to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves for another 29 years, he retired as a Colonel.
During his retirement years, Findley served as Community Salutes Coordinator, San Antonio, Texas; Fort Sam Houston Distinguished Quartermaster; and a military consultant to Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute. He was awarded the AUSA MG Rudder award, Life Time President’s Volunteer award, Superior Civilian Service award, and the Meritorious Service medal.
Findley’s son, William (Bill) was laid to rest in December 2000.
Findley is survived by his loving wife, Anne, of Bryan, Texas; son, Michael and wife, Susan, and granddaughter, Caroline, of St. Charles, Illinois; granddaughter Maegan, of Bryan, Texas; and his siblings, Joe Brewster of Bryan, Texas, Mary Carroll of Temple, Texas, and their families.
Visitation will be held at Hillier of BRYAN on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 6:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 26 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 507 E. 26th St, Bryan, Texas 77803 with a reception to follow at Oakmont Clubhouse. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 28 at 9:30am at Dodd Chapel, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. Base access is required for attendance. The Graveside Service with full military honors will follow at 11:00am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Please visit Findley’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
Paid Obituary