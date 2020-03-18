BELTON — Services for James Kenneth Dunlap, 74, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Dunlap died Tuesday, March 17, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 27, 1945, in Brownwood to Jean and Robert McDowell. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He later worked for the Santa Fe railroad as a conductor for more than 25 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Fertsch and Serena Bowers, both of Salado; a sister, Christy; his mother; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at americanheart.org/donate.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.