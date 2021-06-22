BELTON — Services for Elbert Lee Shaw, 88, of Belton will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Shaw died Wednesday, June 16, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Nacogdoches to Verna and Mayme Shaw. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart. He married Wyvonne Anita Waston on March 24, 1973, in Salado. He worked for the civil service at Fort Hood. He was a member of the Free Masons Fraternity.
He was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Lee Shaw; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; five children, Kimberly Wood, Michael Ray Shaw and Gary Lee Shaw, all of Belton, David Weston of Hermann, Mo., and Carl Weston of Harker Heights; a brother, Raphael Shaw of Nacogdoches; a sister, Corrine Kinchen of Denham Springs, La.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.