Services for Ronald Masino, 82, of Killeen are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Masino died Feb. 20 at a local hospital.
If you know anyone related to Mr. Masino, please contact the funeral home.
Updated: February 27, 2021 @ 4:11 am
