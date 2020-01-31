George Weldon Collier, Jr.
George Weldon Collier, Jr., age 63 of Troy, loving husband of the late Debbie Collier, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
The youngest of two, George was born December 17, 1956 to George, Sr. and Gloria Jacques Collier. He grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1975. He later met and married the love of his life, Debbie. The couple spent their entire marriage in Troy where they raised their two sons.
George was a prolific electrician who took great pride in his expertise. He was called upon to serve his country as a civilian electrical contractor during Operation Desert Storm and lent his skills to the United States military forces that were stationed in the Middle East. In addition, his talents were utilized in numerous expansive projects in Central Texas including McLane Football Stadium at Baylor University as well as Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple and the Baylor Scott and White Clinic in Georgetown, among many others.
To all who knew him, he was the epitome of a true Texas country boy. A superior marksman, he loved target shooting, hunting and fishing. His talent and love of these hobbies were shared routinely with his beloved sons and allowed them to make many treasured memories together which will keep his spirit alive within their hearts for a lifetime.
His greatest pride was in having raised two caring young men. As a widowed father, he devoted himself to their care and took great pride in their athletic abilities, often coaching them on and off the field. Fathering two teenaged boys alone was a challenge for father and sons, but in adulthood, that grew into a loving relationship – always supporting one another in the good times and the bad.
George is survived by his sons, Trey Weldon Collier of Temple and Colby Eugene Collier of Troy; his dearly loved sister, Jacqueline (Sissy) Collier of Georgetown and his aunt, Frances Jacques of Belton. He is also survived by numerous cousins and close friends. In his final years, he enjoyed the support and company of his companion, Shirley Camp and her precious grandson, Kaden Steward. He will be dearly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie and his parents, George Sr. and Gloria.
A funeral service will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple at 2:30pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with Mike McMurtry officiating. Burial will follow at Belfalls Cemetery in Belfalls. The family will receive visitors from 1-2:30pm Saturday, prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mr. Collier’s name to the Troy Athletic Booster Club Scholarship Fund, c/o Troy High School, P.O. Box 409, Troy, Texas 76579 or to a favorite charity of choice.
