BELTON — Services for F.N. Hood, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Wade Adams officiating.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mr. Hood died Sunday, June 13, at his residence.
He was born April 23, 1933, in Bell County to George Monroe and Mary Josephine Hood. He married Darlene Green on July 9, 1955. He owned H&H Carpet. He was a member of the Medicine Men of Harker Heights and the Bell County Cowboy Ring of Honor.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Randy Hood of Harker Heights; a daughter, Debbie Mendenhall of Temple; a brother, Billy Hood of Bonham; and eight grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Bell County Cowboy and Cowgirl Ring of Honor.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.